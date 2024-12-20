Art Pharmacy Reports Successful 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social prescribing solution continues to integrate the arts and nationwide

- Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris AppletonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art Pharmacy , a healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is proud to announce an impactful year implementing its solution with healthcare, university, and corporate partners to improve the health and wellbeing of members nationwide.“It has been a good year for scaling social prescribing,” Art Pharmacy CEO Chris Appleton said.“This year, we have seen the demand for arts-based social prescribing escalate month over month. As we close out 2024 and look to 2025, we're grateful for the important progress to date and look forward to the opportunity to create an even larger impact next year.”Art Pharmacy's successes this year:- Launched the nation's first statewide social prescribing ecosystem in Massachusetts. In partnership with the Mass Cultural Council, Art Pharmacy's work in Massachusetts empowers healthcare providers and other care team members to prescribe arts and culture participation to individuals with a range of health concerns. As seen in“NPR Boston (WBUR)” and“The Boston Globe.”- Mass General Brigham implements Art Pharmacy as a tool to address blood pressure control in parallel with its clinical equity efforts and its commitment to a personalized, quality experience for every patient at Mass General Brigham.- Celebrating a year of connecting Stanford University students with access to a broad range of arts and culture engagements in partnership with Stanford Arts. As seen in“The New York Times” and“San Francisco Chronicle.”- Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey co-authored the Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice policy brief,“Social Prescribing to Advance Health Equity” elevating social prescribing as a pathway for equitable outcomes along with implications for practice, research, and policy makers.- Received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) further validating the innovative work in leading the way to address health and well-being through social prescribing.- Selected for a South by Southwest®(SXSW®) Conference and Festivals panel on“Social Prescribing: Bridging the Gap Between Art, Well-Being” led by Appleton and other leaders in arts and health.- Attended the first-ever“Healing, Bridging, Thriving: A Summit on Arts and Culture in our Communities” co-hosted by the White House Domestic Policy Council and the National Endowment for the Arts to explore how the arts can contribute to health and well-being, animate and strengthen physical spaces, fuel democracy and drive equitable outcomes for communities across the country.- Appleton was a featured speaker on the Social Prescribing USA panel,“Social Prescribing: A New Approach to Improving Health and Wellness,” held on International Social Prescribing Day.- Appleton was named Health Care Champion Award honoree for 2024 Rising Star by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.- Extended national network of community-based arts and culture organizations to include more than 30 states.- Overall growth in wellbeing scores (measured by WHO-5) by referral type:--Members from health plan referrals improved 32.5 percent--Members from provider referrals improved 43.5 percent--Education members improved 23.5 percentSocial prescribing is the practice of referring patients to community-based resources, such as arts and culture engagements, to effectively promote whole person health. Arts-based social prescribing is an effective way to support patients with mental health needs, reduce social isolation and loneliness, and promote adherence to co-morbid treatment plans.Art Pharmacy's solution uniquely combines decades of research in the field of arts and health with the well-developed care model of social prescribing to address some of the nation's most challenging health problems. Art Pharmacy is currently active in Georgia, California, and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to further markets over the coming months.To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit .

