Wearable Breast Pumps Market Expected To Reach USD 1188.64 Million By 2032 SNS Insider

Wearable Breast Pumps Market

Increasing Adoption by Working Mothers and Technological Innovations Drive Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wearable Breast Pumps was valued at USD 577.66 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1188.64 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Market OverviewThe wearable breast pumps market is witnessing a significant rise in demand driven by the increasing number of working mothers, advancements in healthcare technology, and growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. These pumps offer convenience, portability, and discretion, making them a preferred choice for mothers balancing personal and professional lives. Supply chain enhancements, particularly in e-commerce, are boosting accessibility globally.Governments and organizations are promoting breastfeeding through initiatives and insurance coverage policies, further propelling demand. While the demand for manual and basic battery-operated pumps remains steady, the surge in adoption of smart wearable breast pumps is notable, supported by features like app connectivity and data tracking. The market is dominated by North America due to high awareness and spending capacity, while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative region owing to its growing population and improving healthcare infrastructure.Get a Free Sample Report of Wearable Breast Pumps Market @Key Wearable Breast Pumps Market Players:Ameda Inc.BabyBuddha Products LLCElvie (Chiaro Component Ltd)FreemieKoninklijke Philips N.V.iAPOYLavie MomMedela AGSpectraWillow Innovations Inc.Pigeon Corporation and Other PlayersSegment AnalysisBy ComponentIn 2023, wearable pumps accounted for over 56% of the Wearable Breast Pumps Market, driven by several factors, including the rising global population and an increasing number of working mothers who require convenient and efficient breast milk expression solutions. This segment is benefiting from heightened government encouragement of breastfeeding, which emphasizes the importance of accessible and comfortable pumping options for new mothers. The growing availability of wearable pumps through online sales platforms is also a key driver of market growth, offering consumers a wider variety of options and greater accessibility. Wearable pumps, which allow for hands-free operation, are especially popular among working mothers who seek convenience while balancing their professional and personal responsibilities.By TechnologyBattery-operated wearable pumps dominated the Wearable Breast Pumps Market in 2023, owing to their ease of use, portability, and suitability for occasional use. These pumps are highly favored by mothers who need a convenient, on-the-go solution for expressing milk. The battery-powered models offer a great balance of affordability, portability, and functionality, making them an attractive choice for a broad range of consumers. The segment has also benefited from increased awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, as well as improved healthcare infrastructure, which has made these pumps more accessible to a wider audience. Battery-operated wearable pumps meet the needs of mothers who require an efficient and simple solution, and their widespread availability in stores and online has contributed to their market dominance.Need any customization research on Wearable Breast Pumps Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentsBy ComponentAccessoriesWearable PumpsBy TechnologyManual Wearable Breast PumpsBattery Operated Wearable Breast PumpsSmart Wearable Breast PumpsRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the wearable breast pumps market, securing a significant share due to high awareness among consumers, strong purchasing power, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region is home to several established manufacturers offering innovative and efficient breast pump solutions, further driving market penetration. Additionally, the rising number of working mothers, coupled with favorable insurance coverage policies, has bolstered the adoption of wearable breast pumps across the United States and Canada.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by a burgeoning population, increasing participation of women in the workforce, and rapid improvements in healthcare systems. Countries such as China and India are expected to lead this growth due to rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of breastfeeding benefits, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms making these products more accessible.Recent Developments.October 2023 – Medela launched its Freestyle Hands-Free Breast Pump, designed for mothers seeking convenience and portability. The brand also partnered with Sarah Wells to introduce a compatible sling bag, enhancing user experience..August 2023 – Lansinoh entered the wearable breast pump market with the Lansinoh Wearable Pump, reaffirming its commitment to supporting mothers through innovative solutions..July 2023 – Willow Innovations unveiled the first companion app specifically for wearable breast pumps, enabling mothers to manage pumping sessions directly from their Apple Watch. This feature is available with the Willow 3.0 pumps, catering to tech-savvy moms..June 2023 – Elvie introduced Elvie Stride Plus, a lightweight, hospital-grade wearable pump, offering enhanced comfort and efficiency. The model targets professional mothers seeking high performance without compromising discretion..April 2023 – Philips Avent launched the Double Wearable Breast Pump, featuring quiet operation and customizable settings, catering to mothers with varying pumping needs..March 2023 – Spectra Baby USA introduced the Spectra Wearable Pump, equipped with advanced suction technology and a sleek design, providing comfort and efficiency for daily use.Buy Full Research Report on Wearable Breast Pumps Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Wearable Breast Pumps Market by Component8. Wearable Breast Pumps Market by Technology9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. 