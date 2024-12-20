Digital Agency Moburst Buys Uproar PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ORLANDO, FL - Moburst has acquired Uproar PR, bolstering its capabilities by bringing relations into its service offerings.



Founded in 2011, Uproar PR works with clients in a range of industries including technology, consumer products, lifestyle, and healthcare.



The enables Moburst to offer end-to-end marketing solutions, including marketing strategy for digital, mobile apps, and social media; organic services for websites and apps; earned media through PR and thought leadership; full creative and production; and influencer marketing among others.



The deal also expands Moburst's geographic reach, adding an Orlando, Florida office to its existing locations in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and London. This marks Moburst's third acquisition in the past five years.



“Public relations is a service we had been wanting to add,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst.“Acquiring Uproar instantly gives us an incredibly talented, full-service PR division that we can utilize for both existing and new clients to help them scale and become category leaders.”



Uproar co-founder Mike Harris, now chief operating officer of the newly branded Uproar by Moburst, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.“This is an exciting new chapter for Uproar PR. Joining forces with Moburst allows us to bring even greater value to our clients by incorporating advanced digital marketing and creative capabilities into our services. Our shared vision of innovation and excellence will pave the way for remarkable growth and continued success.”



