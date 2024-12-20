52 Kg Gold, Rs 10 Crore Cash Recovered From Abandoned Car In Bhopal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 20 (IANS) The Income Tax Department has recovered 52 kg of and Rs 10 crore cash from an abandoned car in Bhopal following hour-long searches in connection with a disproportionate assets case linked to former RTO Constable Saurabh Sharma, an official said on Friday.

The searches were conducted on the premises associated with Sharma, who ventured into the business after taking voluntary retirement from the Department of the state government.

Sources said the car was found abandoned in the jungle of Mendori village, which is located near

a dense forest area and Kaliasot Dam, around 15-20 km from Sharma's residence in Arera Colony, where the raid was conducted on Thursday.

The raid was conducted jointly by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Income Tax Department at the residence of Sharma and his associate, Chandan Gaur.

The gold found in the car late night on Thursday, is said to be worth Rs 42 crore.

The seizure has brought further attention to Sharma and Gaur already under investigation in a disproportionate assets case.

During the search, I-T team also recovered documents related to investments in multiple properties, a hotel, and a school. Properties linked to Sharma are spread in several districts in the state.

Sharma, a resident of Gwalior had joined the MP government's transport department on a compassionate appointment after his father's death.

Sharma has been described as a 'simple man' during his joining. However, his lifestyle gradually changed completely and his assets saw a drastic growth during 12 years of his service, which initially raised suspicion, the police said.

After clashes with bureaucrats and complaints regarding a school allegedly built on government land, Sharma retired early to focus on real estate ventures.

Both Sharma and Gaur have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with ADG Lokayukta Jaideep Prasad confirming that investigations are ongoing.

Officials believe the gold and cash found in the abandoned vehicle may be part of the illicit wealth amassed by Sharma and Gaur.

Further revelations are expected as the probe deepens.