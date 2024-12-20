NOC Leadership Participates In ISSA General Assembly
12/20/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 13th General
Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) held
in the capital of Albania, Tirana, Azernews
reports.
The delegation included Vice-President of the Azerbaijan
National Olympic Committees (NOC) and ISSA Second Vice-President
Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan National
Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev, ISSA Executive Committee
Member and Chairperson of the Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Coordination Commission Konul Nurullayeva and Director of the
Committee's External Relations Department Anar Bagirov.
First, the 41st ISSA Executive Council met. Following this, the
ISSF General Assembly session began its work.
The agenda of the General Assembly, plans and strategy for the
upcoming games were discussed.
Furthermore, the participants were informed about the dates and
sports program of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, which will be
held in the capital of Saudi Arabia next year.
The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place in
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7-21, 2025, marking the sixth
edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that
are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) confirmed Saudi
Arabia as the host during a meeting in Riyadh in 2024.
The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with
athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote
solidarity and cultural exchange through sports.
Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in
2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in
this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games. Some sports also
included disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.
