NOC Leadership Participates In ISSA General Assembly

The Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 13th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) held in the capital of Albania, Tirana, Azernews reports.

The delegation included Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committees (NOC) and ISSA Second Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev, ISSA Executive Committee Member and Chairperson of the Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games Coordination Commission Konul Nurullayeva and Director of the Committee's External Relations Department Anar Bagirov.

First, the 41st ISSA Executive Council met. Following this, the ISSF General Assembly session began its work.

The agenda of the General Assembly, plans and strategy for the upcoming games were discussed.

Furthermore, the participants were informed about the dates and sports program of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, which will be held in the capital of Saudi Arabia next year.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7-21, 2025, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host during a meeting in Riyadh in 2024.

The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote solidarity and cultural exchange through sports​.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games. Some sports also included disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.