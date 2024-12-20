Scibase Letter From The CEO

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024,

SciBase has advanced its positions significantly and laid the foundation for continued growth, with a new organization in the US, success within the skin barrier segment and expansion into new markets .

Our new organization in the US

is critical to our continued development and the ability to provide more patients with access to better diagnostic methods for skin cancer. Since the second half of the year, we have strengthened the organization with several people, with both broad and deep knowledge in dermatology. They also have extensive experience in commercializing new technologies, a great advantage for reaching new customers and establishing reimbursement. During the year, a new consensus report was published that supports Nevisense for the use in detection and clinical management of melanoma. The report is an important step in the commercialization of Nevisense, to obtain reimbursement and, further on to be included in the clinical guidelines for skin cancer.

We have successfully broadened our presence in the US market with more clinics in new states using Nevisense. We have added individual clinics that diagnose and treat a large number of patients with skin cancer to our target groups, which overall expands SciBase business opportunity. In areas with no reimbursement, we now offer the option of paying directly, a so-called cash-pay model. We are currently testing and evaluating this model in California, the model is proven for other technologies. In addition to establish a broader reimbursement in the US, we will initiate a so-called utility study with Nevisense in melanoma in the US to further strengthen our work to establish reimbursement.

We have also had success outside our main markets , Germany and the USA. The ambition is to expand with existing resources or with a dedicated partner in each market. The most advanced market / country is Austria with several new customers using Nevisense. During 2025 I expect new installations of Nevisense in both Italy and the United Arab Emirates. Several markets are targeted, but our primary focus remains to accelerate development in the USA and where we are primarily allocating our resources.

During the year, we have evaluated alternative ways to use Nevisense

to measure the status of the skin barrier function, which is linked to a variety of skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Nevisense is now well established in research on the skin barrier function and there is great interest from industrial partners. We have set the strategy for the way forward and are focusing on certain indications that will be supported through studies. Initially, we will collaborate with clinics in Germany to evaluate atopic dermatitis. The planned study is expected to start in the first quarter of next year with the ultimate goal of being able to launch a new clinical application.

In 2024, we have laid the foundation for continued growth , and I look forward to the coming years with confidence. In 2025, we will continue to drive our commercialization strategy in the US with investments in our marketing organization and continue with the work to establish reimbursement and coverage thereby building for future sales growth. We continue to invest in the skin barrier segment with the goal of launching a clinical indication/application as well as improved production processes and increased capacity to meet future expected sales volumes.

I am grateful for the support

from our existing shareholders as well as from our new long-term shareholders who have joined during the year. We further strengthen our owner base with new long-term shareholders through the recently announced capital raising. I look forward to including them and you on SciBase journey to broaden the use of Nevisense and thereby contribute to the early detection of skin cancer and save lives.

With best regards and happy holidays,

Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

