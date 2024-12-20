Aircraft Windshield Wiper And Washer System Market CAGR To Be At 4.2% USD 129.93 Million Industry Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer System market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market was valued at $86,525.60 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,937.70 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.”
- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market generated $86.52 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.93 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Significant surge in the demand for advanced aircrafts, increase in air traffic across the globe, rise in in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities, and remarkable upsurge in need for safety & security in aircrafts are expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market. On the other hand, availability of alternatives such as hydrophobic coating, ice detection systems, and others is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in military expenditure by various nations across the globe is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.
Based on type, the line fit segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering around four-fifths of the global market. The retrofit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the commercial aircraft segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global market. In addition, the same segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Remaining segments analyzed in the report include military aircraft and others.
Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The key players analyzed in the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market report include
Raytheon Technologies
Safran SA
Falgayrs
Bombardier
Eaton
General Dynamics
GKN Aerospace
LMI Aerospace Inc.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
SIFCO Industries Inc.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
By type, the line fit segment dominated the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market in 2020, in terms of revenue.
By application, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
By region, North America dominated the global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market in 2020 in terms of market share.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aircraft windshield wiper and washer system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
