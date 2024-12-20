Suntec India Recognized As A Top Ecommerce Development Company By Selectedfirms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India proudly announces its recognition as a leading eCommerce development company by SelectedFirms, a leading B2B marketplace. This accolade highlights the company's dedication to delivering innovative, scalable, and secure eCommerce solutions.



SelectedFirms is a trusted that connects businesses with the right service providers. With over 6,200 verified agencies and thousands of customer reviews, they help businesses find the right partners that align with their needs. All listed agencies are carefully categorized based on expertise, portfolio, and more, ensuring a transparent and efficient selection process.



"This achievement reaffirms our position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking scalable and results-driven eCommerce solutions. We appreciate SelectedFirms for mentioning us in their esteemed list of Top eCommerce Development Companies in 2024."



- Murli Pawar, VP of Technology at SunTec India.



Backed by over 25 years of experience in the technology and eCommerce development space, the company remains a leading provider of robust eCommerce solutions for multiple industries, including real estate, healthcare, education, finance, and more.

Reflecting on the achievement, he said,“Being recognized for our eCommerce development services by such a reputed B2B marketplace is no less than an honor. As people have shifted to buying things online, businesses today require custom eCommerce platforms designed for performance, engagement, and scalability. And this recognition by SelectedFirms reflects our team's expertise and commitment to delivering what they need.”



About Suntec India



SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing company specializing in end-to-end eCommerce development, comprehensive data solutions, and digital support services. With a global presence and a team of over 1,500 professionals, SunTec India has delivered 8.5k+ projects across 50+ industries. The company is committed to helping businesses build scalable eCommerce platforms, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth through tailored, high-quality solutions.



