PISQ Celebrates Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) held a graduation ceremony for students of Grade 10 and 12 of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), alongside high achievers from the A-levels and GCE programme of the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE).

Pakistan ambassador Dr Muhemmed Aejaz was the chief guest at the ceremony which kicked off with the young talents of the primary wing welcoming the audience with songs and dances.

Principal Syed Asif Ali Shah presented the annual progress report, highlighting the institution's achievements. He introduced the newly joined principal, Ch Muhammad Afzal, to the community.

The valedictorians of both the Conventional and Cambridge programmes spoke, expressing gratitude to teachers, peers, and families. The high achievers were awarded shields and certificates.

Awards and cash prizes were presented to the best subject teachers and overall best teachers from the KG, primary, evening school, girls' wing, and boys' wing.

In his address, the ambassador congratulated the high achievers and their families. He announced special prizes for the students who received the Jinnah scholarships from both the Conventional and Cambridge branches.

