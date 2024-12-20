FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024: FIFA President Thanks Qatar For Exceptional Organization

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Gianni Infantino praised Qatar for its outstanding organization of the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024.

In his remarks during the trophy presentation to after their victory over Mexico's Pachuca in the final held at Lusail Stadium, Infantino stated that Qatar's exceptional organization of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 brought back wonderful memories of the FIFA Qatar 2022.

He thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts in organizing the event.

Infantino mentioned his delight in returning to the iconic Lusail Stadium, praising Real Madrid's remarkable performance and congratulating both teams for their efforts in the final.

Infantino praised the fans who attended the final at Lusail Stadium, emphasizing that the audience was fantastic and contributed to the final's success.

The final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 saw a significant turnout with 67,249 spectators at Lusail Stadium. Real Madrid claimed the title with a 3-0 victory over Pachuca

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015810