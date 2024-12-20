عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
400 Years Of Dutch Artistry In Doha

400 Years Of Dutch Artistry In Doha


12/20/2024 4:39:25 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 400 Years of Dutch Artistry in DohaStep into a world where history meets innovation! From Rembrandt's timeless masterpieces to modern Dutch creativity, experience the extraordinary at the Dutch Art ExhibitionHosted at the stunning Mondrian Doha Hotel, Dec 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025. Will you be part of this artistic journey?@nlinqatar @artgalleryvoute @mondriandoha9861

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015801


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search