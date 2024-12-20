Ras Al Nasaa Park Inaugurated On Doha Corniche

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ras Al Nasaa Park, built using recycled materials from the international gardens at 2023 Doha, was inaugurated on Doha Corniche by Doha Municipality director general Mansour Ajran al-Buainain.

The sustainable and environment-friendly park is the second of its kind, developed as part of the Expo 2023 Doha legacy, following Al Rayhan Park in the Duhail area.

Ras Al Nasaa Park, located at the beginning of Doha Corniche, overlooks key landmarks in the city, including Old Doha Port, the National Museum of Qatar, and 974.

The opening ceremony was attended by Doha Municipality's Parks Section head Mohamed Abdullah Abbas and other officials and guests.

Al-Buainain stressed that the park's inauguration is part of the commitment to sustainable development as outlined in the Ministry of Municipality's 2024-2030 strategy, which stems from Qatar National Vision 2030 and its Third National Development Strategy.

He highlighted the importance of preserving Doha's urban and aesthetic landscape, noting that sustainability ambassadors from Qatar Scientific Club were involved in the park's design. The process began with a workshop introducing the basics of public park design and its key elements, followed by a competition to design the Ras Al Nasaa site. The winning design was selected, refined, and implemented.

Abbas explained that the park, completed in a record time of 30 days, used materials from Expo 2023 Doha, such as seating, lighting, irrigation systems, and more. The park spans a green area of about 14,000sqm, of which 10,000sqm are dedicated to natural grass, trees, and palm trees irrigated using advanced modern systems.

The park includes 25 palm trees, 23 lighting poles, 53 ground lights, and 24 public seating areas. It also features pathways and various trees, shrubs, and ground cover plants. Around 80% of the materials used in the park are recycled.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015796