Sheraton Grand Doha Hosts QND Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Hotel hosted Qatar National Day celebration. The programme began with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony featuring a design inspired by Qatar Tourism, showcasing Qatar's iconic landmarks and modern architecture. Thousands of balloons cascaded from above. There were cultural performances and a selection of traditional local delicacies that celebrated the rich heritage and spirit of Qatari culture. The celebration continued across the hotel's dining venues-Al Hubara, Jamavar, and Atrium Lounge, where families gathered to enjoy feasts of locally inspired flavours. "For over four decades, Sheraton Grand Doha has stood as an iconic beacon of Qatar's heritage and hospitality, integral to the nation's growth and progress," a statement added.

