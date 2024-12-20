Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Moves Forward With Exploration Of Patented Dehydratech(TM)-Processed CBD For Dementia

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Approximately 55 million people worldwide have dementia, which is expected to grow to 78 million by 2030

The dementia was valued at $13.78 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32%, resulting in a value of $26.13 billion by 2029

Clinical studies have established a connection between hypertension and dementia With DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD already evidencing that it can lower blood pressure

and its propensity to cross the blood-brain barrier, Lexaria is investigating the potential for a positive outcome in the DEM-A22-1 study

According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), dementia is the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one major cause of disability and dependency among older people worldwide. Dementia is characterized by the deterioration of cognitive function, affecting memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment. Although consciousness is not impaired, it is commonly accompanied by mood changes, emotional control deficits, behavior changes, and motivational impairments. It is estimated that approximately 55 million people have dementia worldwide, a number expected to grow to 78 million by 2030 ( ).

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is exploring its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for use against dementia. As previously evidenced in animal studies, DehydraTECH-CBD crosses the blood-brain barrier much more...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .