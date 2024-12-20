BGT: Calling Up Konstas Is A Panic Move From Australia, Says Hughes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Amidst young Sam Konstas being called up to the Australia Test squad for the last two matches against India, former cricketer Merv Hughes believes it is a 'panic' move from the hosts'.

Konstas, 19, is now in the frame to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Ground (MCG) after Australia dropped Nathan McSweeney, who made just 72 runs in the first three matches at an average of 14.40. McSweeney, who isn't a specialist opener, was troubled a lot by India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“It would have been a bold call bringing him in at the start of the season. Now it would almost be a panic call to me... Just stay calm. They drew the last Test. The last two Tests have been a draw and a win, so what is there to panic about,” said Hughes to The Courier Mail.

Konstas shot into the limelight by scoring twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round of Sheffield Shield. Those twin centuries also earned him the distinction of being the first teenager to achieve this feat in the Sheffield Shield since the legendary Ricky Ponting did so in 1993.

Konstas had been a member of the Australian team winning this year's U19 World Cup in South Africa, and also scored a century while playing for the Prime Minister's XI against India in the pink-ball warm-up match at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Earlier this week, Konstas became the youngest player in BBL to score a half-century for his team Sydney Thunder.

It is understood that Konstas will play for the Thunder in their BBL match against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday before flying to Melbourne on the same day to join the Australia Test team ahead of a decisive match in the five-game series, currently locked at 1-1.