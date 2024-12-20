For Years, Power Purchase 'Hollows J & K's Exchequer'

The official documents reveal authorities have said that“Analysis of expenditure trends over the years reveals that the UT of JK faces hard budget constraints on account of the sizable committed nature of its expenditure.”

“They include interest payments, salaries and pensions. Cumulatively, they constituted nearly 73 percent of its total expenditure in FY 2023-24. A significant part of the total expenditure of the UT is on purchase of power,” it reads.

The document however does not delve into details but mentions that a significant amount of the overall expenditure is being executed on purchase of power.

It further said that although power purchase expenditure cannot be classified as committed expenditure.“Yet in the case of the UT it has assumed the nature of committed expenditure because of historical practice of huge under-recoveries from the sale of power sector.”

“In recent years, there has been some increase in the power receipts with improvement in metering. However, despite this, the gap between cost of power purchase bill and receipts is substantial,” reads the document.

It also states,“This has been in part financed from the UT's Budget and remains a cause of stress to the public finances.”

Besides, the official documents reveal that the hydel-power generation capacity is being doubled to 6647 MWs by 2026

“The estimated hydro power potential of the UT of JK is 18,000 MW, of which about 14867 MW has been identified. Out of the identified potential, only 3526.65 MW that is 23.72 percent of identified potential has been harnessed so far which consists of 1197.4 MW in State Sector, 2250 MW in Central Sector and 79.2 MW in IPP (Independent Power Producers) mode,” it reads.

The documents further reveal that JK is in the process of doubling the hydel power generation capacity by 2026 by developing 4 power projects having power generation capacity of 3014 MWs (1000 MW Pakal-Dul, 850 MW Rattle, 624 MW Kiru and 540 MW Kwar).

“Further, power generation capacity is proposed to be augmented by 3,284 MWs by 2030 through 4 power projects including 1856MW of Sawalkote, 930 MW of Kirthai- II, 240 MW in Uri (stage-II) and 258 MW in Dulhasti (stage-II),” it reads .



