Jamaica – India Strengthens Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By E. Hartman Reckord

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The economic partnership between Jamaica and India has strengthened over the last year. President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Shullette Cox, said there has been a 26 percent increase in trade between the two nations, compared to the previous year.

“The partnership between the two countries has flourished over the few years, as evidenced by the steady growth of bilateral trade, which reached an impressive $116 million in fiscal year 2023/2024,” Cox said, speaking at a recent Business and Ethics event, held on the lawns of India House, 2 East King's House Road, Kingston.

The event, organised by the High Commission of India, was attended by government ministers, senior government officials, members of the business community, the Diplomatic Corps and global humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Cox said that the upward trajectory reflects the dedication of both nations in nurturing mutual economic prosperity. Over the last few years, JAMPRO has welcomed four delegations from India, as well as facilitated the International Start-up Fund Global CXO Summit, held in June.

“This landmark event brought in Indian delegations of 15 companies to our shores and highlighted Jamaica's potential as a hub for investment and collaboration in sectors, such as knowledge process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, Agri-tech, fin-tech and creative industries,” Cox said. The discussions at the summit“opened new doors for strategic partnerships,” noting that over the past year, JAMPRO facilitated two investment projects with Indian partners, one in digital services and the other in agriculture.

“I believe that this is only a sign of even bigger and better things to come,” Cox added. The discussions have also focused on fostering collaboration to boost Jamaica's film industry.

“We look forward to continuing talks on the possibility of a Jamaica-India co-production treaty, which will see more Jamaican and Indian producers working together to tell the stories of our shared history and heritage,” Cox said.

The post Jamaica – India strengthens economic partnership appeared first on Caribbean News Global .