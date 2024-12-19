New Study Highlights Ethical Challenges In Conducting Cannabis Research In Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

CAMH-led research reveals systemic barriers and ethical considerations in industry-funded cannabis research in Canada

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

TORONTO, Canada – In the first study of its kind, research led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental (CAMH) sheds light on the ethical complexities and systemic barriers facing scientists conducting cannabis research funded by the for-profit cannabis industry.

Recently published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, the qualitative study titled Canadian cannabis researcher perspectives on the conduct and sponsorship of scientific research by the for-profit cannabis industry reveals that while researchers are driven by a commitment to public health and high-quality research, systemic barriers often force them to rely on industry partnerships. Researchers adopt personal strategies – such as prioritizing transparency, aligning values, and maintaining independence – to navigate these relationships. However, the study emphasizes that these challenges reflect structural issues that require systemic, rather than individual, solutions.

“Cannabis researchers are deeply committed to conducting meaningful work that advances knowledge and improves lives,” said Dr Daniel Buchman, CAMH Scientist.“However, we found that cannabis researchers perceive that the structural barriers and the regulatory context place them in a difficult position where they are concerned about scientific integrity, agenda bias, and conflicts of interest.”

The study involved 38 semi-structured interviews with a diverse group of academic researchers, peer researchers, and clinicians across all Canadian provinces. Participants were recruited through professional networks, email invitations, and snowball sampling, ensuring a wide range of perspectives across age, gender, geography, and racial and ethnic identities. Thematic analysis of the interviews provided a comprehensive understanding of the ethical and practical challenges posed by industry sponsorship in cannabis research.

Key recommendations in the study include increasing public funding for cannabis research to reduce reliance on industry sponsorship, enhancing transparency about industry relationships, and ensuring that research agendas are not unduly influenced by industry interests. The study also suggests implementing institutional policies that promote independence and integrity in research, such as clear guidelines for managing conflicts of interest and fostering collaborations that align with public health goals. These measures aim to safeguard the integrity of cannabis research and ensure it benefits public health.

This work builds on previous research by Buchman's team investigating industry partnerships in cannabis studies. A 2023 paper, Cannabis companies and the sponsorship of scientific research: A cross-sectional Canadian case study , found that for-profit cannabis companies have been sponsoring, financially and non-financially, cannabis research since the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada in 2018. The study highlighted concerns about the“funding effect,” where industry sponsorship could lead to biased, sponsor-favorable outcomes. It underscored the need for greater understanding of Canada's regulatory environment, which often necessitates researcher-industry collaboration for certain cannabis studies.

Dr Klara Vichnevetski, director of the CAMH Technology Transfer and Industry Partnerships Office, who was not involved in this study, added:“As the cannabis research landscape evolves, this study underscores the importance of fostering transparent and ethical industry collaborations. By addressing potential biases in industry-sponsored research, we can build responsible partnerships that uphold high-quality, impactful research while maintaining academic integrity and public trust.”

CAMH is a Canadian leader in cannabis research, having conducted 60 cannabis-related studies over the past several years in a variety of areas, including its impact on impairing drivers, the association between cannabis and psychosis, and more.

CAMH maintains the highest ethical standards in procuring cannabis for research purposes through a well-regulated, arms-length process. Our researchers often obtain cannabis products directly from the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), a legally authorized organization that ensures all products meet federal Good Production Practices (GPP) requirements. By purchasing through the OCS, which serves as an intermediary between the cannabis industry and end users, CAMH maintains independence from industry players. This structured procurement approach helps safeguard the research integrity by eliminating potential conflicts of interest and ensuring that all cannabis products used in research meets rigorous quality standards.

This research underscores the timely need for systemic reforms to ensure ethical standards and public trust in the rapidly growing field of cannabis research

As summarized by Dr Sophie Soklaridis, scientific director and research chair of recovery and equity-focused mental health education research at CAMH, and paper co-author:

“Over one-third of Canadian adults use cannabis, though stigma likely means the true number is higher. Our research is clear: increased government-funded research and clearer regulations would enhance our understanding of cannabis use through independent, robust studies to better inform cannabis users in our country and around the world.”

