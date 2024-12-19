KT Cap Consulting And Simplessa Formalized Collaboration Through Mou Signing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yuri Andrianov, COO of PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia

Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting

Singapore based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Dec 17, 2024, KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with Indonesia based PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of fintech, insurance & healthtech.

Speaking at the virtual event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank Simplessa for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with Simplessa means that we can introduce and develop new digital proposition for Indonesia based clients”

As part of this partnership, KTCC will introduce a series of new technologies proven in other countries through Simplessa with a view of forming a new JV Company in Indonesia to further develop these technologies.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Mongolia and Thailand, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA.

This partnership is a pivotal step in advancing healthcare technology in Indonesia, said Yuri Andrianov, COO of PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia. "By combining KTCC's global expertise with our in-depth knowledge of the Indonesian market, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the rising demand for efficient healthcare management and insurance services. Our data-driven approach and focus on medical cost optimization will be key drivers of value in this collaboration”

PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia is a prominent technology company in Indonesia, dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for healthcare and human resource management. By utilizing advanced data analytics and standardized medical terminology, the company empowers organizations to optimize healthcare costs and enhance the efficiency of claim management processes. Simplessa's cutting-edge platform seamlessly integrates HR system functionalities with advanced medical claim analytics, enabling data-driven decision-making and offering comprehensive healthcare cost management solutions for corporate clients nationwide.

The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

About PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia

PT Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia was established 2020 under Indonesian Law issued No. 4020110431100826 from The Minister of Law And Human Rights Of The Republic Of Indonesia with Business Number. 0273010110765. PT. Simplessa Teknologi Indonesia is an innovative HR system platform provider that simplifies HR tasks while managing medical records for employees and their family members. Backed by AI and machine learning technology grounded in real-world cases, we empower organizations with data-driven insights and personalized health interventions. This leads to streamlined processes, cost optimization, and improved employee well-being.

You can find more information at

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia, Mongolia and Thailand leveraging on its excusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at

