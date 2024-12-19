Oil Prices Drop Amid Fed’S Tightening Stance And Shifting Demand Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 19, oil prices took a noticeable dip, reflecting a broader economic narrative that impacts consumers and businesses alike.



The Reserve's anticipated shift towards a stricter monetary policy in 2025 has sent ripples through the market, contributing to rising interest rates and inflation.



This environment has strengthened the dollar, which in turn pressures like oil that are priced in U.S. currency. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February WTI oil fell by 0.91%, closing at $69.38 per barrel.



Similarly, February crude on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped by 0.69%, settling at $72.88 per barrel. These declines highlight a critical moment for investors and consumers who rely on stable energy prices.



Analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote pointed out that the Fed's aggressive approach has dampened any early optimism regarding oil price recovery.







The cautious outlook from the central bank , combined with weak demand forecasts and an oversupplied market, adds further pressure on prices. Ozkardeskaya predicts that trading will likely remain confined within the $67 to $70 per barrel range.

Global Oil Demand Shift

A key factor influencing this demand is the slowdown in China's economy. Interestingly, India has overtaken China as the leading source of growth in global oil consumption for 2024.



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Short-Term Energy Outlook, India is expected to account for 25% of global oil consumption growth over the next two years.



This growth is driven by increasing demand for transportation fuels and cooking needs. Liquid fuel consumption is projected to rise by 220,000 barrels per day in 2024 and 330,000 barrels per day in 2025.



In contrast, China's consumption is expected to increase by only 90,000 barrels per day in 2024 and 250,000 barrels per day in 2025. Additionally, G-7 nations are considering measures to tighten the price cap on Russian oil.



This is part of their efforts to limit funding for Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The options being discussed range from implementing a total ban on Russian crude handling.



Another option is lowering the current price cap from $60 to about $40 per barrel. These discussions underscore the complexities of global energy markets and their implications for stability and pricing.

