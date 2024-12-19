Gruppo Lunelli: A Concrete Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Camilla Lunelli, Group Communications and Sustainability DirectorTRENTO, ITALY, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gruppo Lunelli presents for the first time its Sustainability Report , a document drawn up according to GRI international standards, which brings together the numerous initiatives implemented by its member companies, with the aim of reconciling economic growth with social and environmental responsibility.This important step builds on the experience gained by Ferrari Trento in three editions of its Report and has been assisted by the Sustainability Committee, which has been working regularly since 2020, proposing to the Boards of Directors of all Group companies the adoption of long-term strategies and goals, in line with those for Sustainable Development defined by the UN. Seven objectives have been identified as priorities by Gruppo Lunelli: responsible production and consumption, climate action, life on land, clean water, good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, and gender equality.For years, Gruppo Lunelli has pursued a constant commitment to environmental sustainability. Attention has been focused first and foremost on agricultural activity, with an approach centred on the natural fertility of the land, which has led to the organic and 'Biodiversity Friend' certification of proprietary vineyards in Trentino, Tuscany and Umbria, the implementation of the“Ferrari vineyard protocol for healthy and sustainable mountain viticulture” addressed to grape growers, and the enhancement of ancient Glera clones by Bisol1542.Attention to the companies' carbon footprint has led to the installation of photovoltaic parks at Surgiva, Ferrari and Tenute Lunelli, which are currently being expanded, and the use of energy exclusively from renewable sources at Segnana, Surgiva, Ferrari and Tenute Lunelli in Trentino. This commitment has culminated in the Carbon Neutrality certification of Surgiva and Ferrari, which have reduced and offset, through the purchase of certified carbon credits, all the companies' direct emissions according to Climate Partner standards (scope 1, 2 and partial 3).The 'new era' of Tassoni, launched in 2023, was an opportunity to revise the packaging of the iconic drink not only in more contemporary terms, but also in the direction of greater environmental awareness, thanks to the elimination of plastic.But sustainability for the Lunelli Group goes beyond the environmental aspect. Particular attention is paid to the wellbeing of employees and the development of welfare programmes, as well as to the safety aspect, which has led to the goal of 'zero accidents' in 6 of the Group's 9 production sites in 2023.The link with the territories of the various companies is expressed both in terms of the promotion and enrichment of wine tourism and cultural proposals - as in the case of Tenute Lunelli's Carapace in Umbria and Villa Margon in Trentino - and through support for social activities, in the definition of which Group employees are also involved. Initiatives aimed at young people include the projects 'Io non me la bevo' (I don't drink it), created as part of the Group's commitment to promoting moderate and responsible alcohol consumption, and 'Adotta una scuola' (Adopt a school), promoted by the Altagamma Foundation, which links Gruppo Lunelli to the Trentino Hotelier Institute in Levico Terme.'Our goal is to create shared value, generating well-being, security and beauty for all stakeholders,' commented Camilla Lunelli, Group Communications and Sustainability Director. 'With this Report, we want to convey our long-term vision and share our commitment to building a more sustainable future.'GRUPPO LUNELLIGruppo Lunelli was born from the desire to create a pole of excellence in Italian beverages and brings together brands that are the expression of a continuous quest for quality and the enhancement of the territory. The entrepreneurial history of the Lunelli family began in 1952, when Bruno Lunelli took over from Giulio Ferrari a small winery founded in Trento in 1902, today a leader in luxury sparkling wines and a symbol of the Italian art of living.Starting in the Eighties, Ferrari Trento was joined by brands that shared its values: in 1982 Segnana, a historic grappa distillery, was acquired, followed in 1988 by Surgiva, an extraordinarily light mineral water, which springs from the heart of the Adamello Brenta Natural Park in Trentino. The creation of still wines in Trentino also got underway, which since 2000 has extended to Tuscany and Umbria, giving rise to the Tenute Lunelli project. The acquisition in 2014 of Bisol1542, the historic brand of Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene, confirms the Gruppo Lunelli's leadership in the world of sparkling wines. The Group is completed with the entry, in 2021, of Tassoni, a company with more than two centuries of history famous for its iconic cedrata soft drink.

