Azamara Cruises Unveils Winter 2026-2027 Cruises

Key highlights include the brand's first-ever European winter-season sailings and the return to China



Azamara Cruises , the small-ship line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, announces its highly anticipated winter 2026-2027 lineup. Recognized as the leader for most unique itineraries, Azamara presents 66 new cruises and eight extraordinary Grand Voyages spanning 35+ nights, providing immersive experiences and deeper exploration across a variety of the world's most captivating destinations.

"We are thrilled to announce our winter 2026-2027 cruises, which mark an exciting chapter in Azamara's commitment to bringing our guests to the world," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara. "For the first time ever, we are pleased to offer cruises to Europe during the wintertime so guests can delight in beloved destinations without peak-season crowds and during cooler weather. Additionally, we are thrilled to return to China with its rich culture and history. These sailings offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world in a more meaningful way."

Pawlus continues, "Our Grand Voyages, with extended itineraries and in-depth exploration, allow travelers to truly connect with each destination while enjoying the signature Azamara experience. Whether it's an unforgettable evening in a Mediterranean port or a multi-week journey across continents, we're proud to offer diverse and enriching itineraries that cater to every kind of traveler."

Sailing across 20 countries and five continents, highlights of the 2026/27 voyages include:



Grand Voyages – The Ultimate Journey Across Multiple Continents: Guests can embark on one of Azamara Cruises' eight Grand Voyages, featuring 35+ nights that span multiple continents. These extended journeys offer unparallelled opportunities for in-depth exploration, both on and off the ship. Guests will enjoy special experiences such as Extended Destination Days, exclusive AzAmazing Evenings and more, immersing themselves in the heart of each destination. The Grand Voyages span a variety of continents and destinations including Canada to Australia, Australia to Japan, Canada to Japan, Buenos Aires to Miami, and more.

A Winter First – Explore Europe Like Never Before onboard Azamara Onward®: With winter travel on the rise, as highlighted by Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index, Azamara Cruises is meeting the growing demand by offering guests the opportunity to explore Europe during the winter months. One favorite guest experience: Sailing up the Guadalquivir River to Seville, Spain (which can only be experienced by small ships), and docking in the city center for a double-overnight stay within walking distance of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Wintertime cruises will allow easier admittance to museums, landmarks and local markets – avoiding the summertime crowds and providing guests with more intimate access to iconic landmarks and cultural experiences. Azamara guests will experience Europe in a more meaningful way.

Azamara Cruises Returns to China - A Journey of Culture, History, and Natural Beauty : Experience the vibrant culture and rich history of China as Azamara returns to this extraordinary destination. From walking on the 2,000-year-old ancient stones of the Great Wall to savoring freshly prepared Dim Sum in Shanghai, guests will immerse themselves in the heart and soul of East Asia. Discover China's dynamic heritage on an unforgettable voyage. Additionally, Azamara's small-sized ship offers the ability of sailing into the heart of Shanghai, providing an intimate look at this incredible destination. 66 Sailings, Endless Possibilities - Discover the World with Azamara Cruises : With 66 diverse itineraries across Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, Azamara offers something for every traveler. From short escapes to extended Grand Voyages, each sailing is designed for deeper exploration with immersive, longer stays in port. Whether travelers are seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural discovery, Azamara's voyages provide authentic experiences and meaningful connections in some of the world's most captivating destinations.

Travelers can experience the grandeur of bucket-list destinations or the charm of hidden-gem ports from Azamara's intimate, beautiful ships while enjoying exceptional value through Always Azamara amenities – a variety of dining venues and room service; beer, wine and spirits all day and night; signature AzAmazing Evenings; unlimited self-serve laundry; tips and gratuities.

Guests who book their cruise early can take advantage of an Early Booking Bonus of 20% off their cruise fare. Plus, for those who book a Veranda cabin or Suite, they will receive a complimentary Experience More Essentials Package ($300 Onboard Credit + Free Wi-Fi + a Premium Beverage Package for Two).

About Azamara Cruises:

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

