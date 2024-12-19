US Calls F-35 Fighter Jet Project Failure
The program for the production of fifth-generation F-35
multirole fighters, which were intended to rearm not only the
United States Air Force but also the air forces of all NATO
countries, has failed. This was stated by journalist Dan Fraser of
Responsible Statecraft, Azernews reports.
"It's time for the American people to face the reality that the
F-35 program has been a complete failure," Fraser said. "The
high-ranking officials in the national security team are unlikely
to admit this in such blunt terms, but some of them are already
quietly acknowledging the truth-though perhaps not fully grasping
its significance yet."
Fraser highlighted the program's exceptionally long development
period of 23 years, coupled with the enormous cost of approximately
$300 billion for its development and production. Despite these
investments, Fraser argues that the F-35 fighter itself is not an
extraordinary combat vehicle.
While the F-35 was designed to be a game-changer for air forces
worldwide, it has been plagued by delays, technical challenges, and
cost overruns, leading to criticisms regarding its overall
effectiveness. The aircraft has faced numerous issues, from
software glitches to concerns about its performance in combat
scenarios. Many experts and military officials have questioned
whether the F-35, despite its advanced technology, is truly the
leap forward in combat aviation that it was intended to be.
Moreover, as the U.S. military continues to invest in
modernizing its defense technologies, questions are being raised
about whether resources might have been better spent on developing
more reliable and cost-effective alternatives. With increasing
competition from countries like China and Russia in the field of
military aviation, the F-35's troubled history serves as a
cautionary tale about the complexities and risks associated with
high-tech military programs.
