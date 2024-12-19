(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The program for the production of fifth-generation F-35 multirole fighters, which were intended to rearm not only the United States Air Force but also the air forces of all NATO countries, has failed. This was stated by journalist Dan Fraser of Responsible Statecraft, Azernews reports.

"It's time for the American people to face the reality that the F-35 program has been a complete failure," Fraser said. "The high-ranking officials in the national security team are unlikely to admit this in such blunt terms, but some of them are already quietly acknowledging the truth-though perhaps not fully grasping its significance yet."

Fraser highlighted the program's exceptionally long development period of 23 years, coupled with the enormous cost of approximately $300 billion for its development and production. Despite these investments, Fraser argues that the F-35 fighter itself is not an extraordinary combat vehicle.

While the F-35 was designed to be a game-changer for air forces worldwide, it has been plagued by delays, technical challenges, and cost overruns, leading to criticisms regarding its overall effectiveness. The aircraft has faced numerous issues, from software glitches to concerns about its performance in combat scenarios. Many experts and military officials have questioned whether the F-35, despite its advanced technology, is truly the leap forward in combat aviation that it was intended to be.

Moreover, as the U.S. military continues to invest in modernizing its defense technologies, questions are being raised about whether resources might have been better spent on developing more reliable and cost-effective alternatives. With increasing competition from countries like China and Russia in the field of military aviation, the F-35's troubled history serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities and risks associated with high-tech military programs.