Putin's Propaganda Potential Remains Endless German MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) continues to wage psychological warfare against Ukraine and the West with his old-new threats, even as all other resources at his disposal are now limited.

Bundestag member from the CDU, Roderich Kiesewetter, made this statement in a comment for Ukrinform during his so-called "direct line" on December 19.

"The new threats from Russia to target Oreshnik at decision-making centers in Kyiv are part of Russia's psychological war," the politician believes.

According to Kiesewetter, these statements aim to mentally exhaust, intimidate, and divide Ukraine, as Putin is betting that more Ukrainians, already worn down by psychological terror, might agree to a ceasefire, which Russia would then exploit brutally.

Meanwhile, Russia itself faces significant resource and mobilization problems. The ruble has fallen sharply, and inflation is enormous.

"Only the arsenal of psychological warfare, threats, and rhetorical restraint against the West remains inexhaustible," said Kiesewetter.

He added that the threats are directed not only against the Ukrainian population but also against the West, which Russia wants to mentally weaken, divide, and reduce its support for Ukraine.

Putin sees that the limits of nuclear threats have been reached, as China opposes the use of such weapons. Therefore, Putin is now ramping up threats by using conventional weapons, added the member of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee and the Subcommittee on Disarmament, Arms Control, and Nonproliferation.

However, the first use of Oreshnik had no military significance. Kyiv is already almost daily attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Therefore, a medium-range missile like Oreshnik is primarily intended as a threat scenario for the West," noted the former lieutenant colonel of the Bundeswehr.

According to him, NATO is arming itself for a reason, the United States is developing its own types of missiles, and medium-range missiles are deployed in Germany.

"Therefore, neither Ukraine nor the West should be distracted by this well-known threat strategy in Russia's psychological warfare. They must finally support Ukraine with all possible weapons, especially long-range ones, abandon any restrictions on range, and provide a clear and reliable prospect for EU membership and a formal invitation to join NATO," the politician concluded.

As reported, Putin held an event on Thursday that combined communication with the public and his large annual press conference. During it, he focused extensively on Ukraine and once again issued threats.