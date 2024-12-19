D-8 Summiteers Agree On Roadmap For Future Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Member states of the D-8 organization adopted in the end of the 11th session, on Thursday, the Cairo Declaration, drawing up a roadmap for future cooperation among the member countries.

Officials and ranking leaders of these states, who took part in the 11th Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit that kicked off earlier Thursday, applauded establishment of the "D-8 Youth Council," to be based in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and Egypt's selection of the summit theme; in the youth and supporting medium enterprises and startups.

They acclaimed an initiative by Iran to set up "a mechanism to support youth innovations, small and medium enterprises," as the final announcement stated.

Moreover, the summiteers, including heads of states and governments, affirmed their resolve to increase trade among the D-8 states by ten percent of the whole external trade of these countries -- or no less than USD 500 billion by 2030.

They affirmed commitment to boost peace, prosperity, sustainable development, stressing on joint action to ensure "a more flexible future for the people along with the adherence to the roadmap for the 2020-2030 period."

Furthermore, the summiteers lauded an Egyptian initiative to establish economic intelligence centers, launch "the cooperative teaching initiative" envisaging the holding of regular online contests for students in the realms of artificial intelligence, engineering and sciences.

They lauded the plan for Cairo to host the first D-8-level meeting of the member states' ministers of health for promoting cooperation in the sector in 2025. They underscored necessity to broaden energy cooperation, empowering women, welcomed Azerbaijan as a new full member in the organization and supported the designation of Ambassador Suhail Mahoumd (Pakistan) as the secretary general effective early January 2026.

Additionally, the summiteers welcomed Egypt's planned hosting of the fourth meeting of the D-8 ministers of commerce in 2025. They greeted Indonesia as the next chairman of the organization and for its offer to host the 12th summit of the organization.

Founded in 1997, the D-8 comprises Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh (and now Azerbaijan as full member), aiming to strengthen economic and social ties among its members. (end)

