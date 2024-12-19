Integrity Celebrates the Joy of the Season by Donating More than 35,000 Toys to Pediatric Hospitals

"Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive supported by employees, partners and volunteers, surpasses donation goals and makes a powerful impact on children and families receiving medical care

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the overwhelmingly successful response to its 4th annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive. With the support of its nationwide network of partners, thousands of employees and countless volunteers, Integrity collected a record-breaking 35,000 toys, books, games and stuffed animals to donate to children's hospitals and charity organizations.

"Serving others and giving back are cherished pillars of our company culture, and the Integrity family has again exceeded expectations to serve more children than ever this year," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Through the 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive, we are supporting children and families by bringing moments of joy into their pediatric hospital stays. Seemingly small gifts of toys, books or games can make a huge difference in the emotions surrounding a medical situation, while giving kids the chance to simply be kids. As a parent who has experienced firsthand the impact these donations can make during an uncertain or challenging time, I'm humbled and deeply grateful for how the Integrity family lives our core values by showing compassion for children in the communities we serve!"

"Every year, it is incredible to see our partners, employees and friends put Integrity's values into practice," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "We invited the public to embrace the Integrity spirit by joining this effort with us - and we were overwhelmed by tremendous support from our community! Not only did our Toy Drive benefit Children's Health in Dallas, but our efforts extended to many other organizations nationwide. We are also deeply appreciative of the support shown by Integrity and the Adams family for generously matching all gifts received throughout the drive. It's our hope that the moment of receiving a toy will stand out as a bright spot for each recipient during their medical care."

This year marked Integrity's fourth annual Toy Drive, which was influenced by the personal experience of Integrity's Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan W. Adams. While receiving treatment at Children's Medical Center Dallas, Adams' son received a Nerf gun that brightened his spirits and inspired the then 9-year-old to host a toy drive with an initial goal of 500 toys. That first year, Integrity was able to collect 3,000 toys. Then thanks to the participation of thousands of employees and their families across hundreds of partners' offices, Integrity exceeded its 2024 goal of 30,000 items and collected more than 35,000 toys to be donated, bringing the total donation over just four years to an incredible 80,000 toys.

These toys, games and supplies will benefit families being served by highly impactful organizations, including Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Toys for Tots and many pediatric hospitals nationwide. Toy donations can make a marked improvement on young patients' experiences by brightening spirits, providing comfort and helping to alleviate fears during illness or medical procedures. Medical providers will also utilize the donations to highlight milestones, celebrate birthdays and bring families together in moments of happiness.

"We are deeply grateful for Integrity's generous charitable outreach to fill our toy closets again this year," said Paulette Mulry, Vice President of Development at Children's Medical Center Foundation. "During our patients' stays, it is crucial to create and celebrate small moments of normalcy in what can otherwise be a challenging time. Integrity once again has displayed the power of community by uniting its employees, partners and the community to exceed its donation goal. We know each donation will offer comfort to our patients and help us continue to provide world-class care to North Texas families and beyond."

"We're so proud to share the heartwarmingly positive results of our 2024 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive, which was supported by the Integrity Foundation and guided by Integrity's core values of Family, Service and Partnership," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board at Integrity. "Our employees and partners are committed to making a meaningful difference in their communities throughout the year. The Toy Drive is one of our annual opportunities to magnify that impact and show that we can do more by working together than we could on our own. Collectively, the caring and inspiring actions of the Integrity community will bring joy to thousands of families this year, supporting them through difficult situations so they can make the most of what life brings."

