The JVC

will provide highly qualified technical services to

newcleo for the delivery of design, critical equipment and project management integration

The JVC will also look to offer its services to other SMR and AMR providers

new cleo will take a 40% stake in the

JVC focused

on creating new IP and performing technical services and NEXTCHEM will

be granted

newly issued shares

up to

5% of

newcleo's

share capital at pre-money valuation TECNIMONT (MAIRE integrated E&C solutions) will

be granted

preferred

status as

E&C solutions provider

MILAN, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE S.p.A.

and

newcleo Holding SA (" newcleo ") have signed an agreement for a

Joint Venture Company

(JVC) between MAIRE's subsidiary NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions) and newcleo to develop a

new generation commercial-scale

power plant, based on

newcleo's

200 MWe Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR).

According to

newcleo's

plan, the first

non-nuclear pre-cursor

prototype of the AMR

is expected to be

ready

by

2026

in Italy, the first reactor

operational in France as of end 2031,

while final investment decision for the first commercial power plant is expected around

2029.

newcleo's LFR (Lead-cooled Fast Reactor)-AS-200 technology fully embodies the circular economy model using

mixed

oxide (MOX)

as fuel

(i.e. reprocessed nuclear wastes), in line with NEXTCHEM's vision on circularity.

The JVC will facilitate and accelerate the development and commercialization of the "LFR-AS-200", thanks to the synergic competences of the two shareholders in the energy industry.

Upon execution of binding agreements,

newcleo

will take

a 40%

stake

in

the

NEXTCHEM's newly incorporated company focused on

creating new

intellectual property (IP) and

performing

technical services.

The deal will result in

NEXTCHEM

being granted

newly issued shares

up to

5% of

newcleo's

share capital at pre-money valuation,

subject to the achievement of certain

milestones

the first of which is

newcleo's

entrance

into the

JVC,

and

the last

being

linked to the final investment decision (FID) by the first client.

NEXTCHEM will contribute to the JV skills, management and engineering competences and tools, as well as a dedicated commercial platform for the

deployment

of LFR-AS-200 projects,

to complement

newcleo's ever growing expertise in the

nuclear

field.

The JVC will benefit from competences of both parties

and create its own new IP.

In particular,

newcleo

will develop the nuclear reactor for its own LFR-AS-200 technology, while NEXTCHEM will leverage its own distinctive know-how to enable the JVC to deliver

the extended basic design,

procure

the critical proprietary equipment relevant to the Conventional Island and Balance of Plant of the nuclear power plant, and provide

project management/integration services to

newcleo.

The Conventional Island and the Balance of Plant are essential to convert nuclear energy into electrical power dispatchable to the grid or used to serve chemical districts according to NEXTCHEM's e-Factory format, thus contributing to the decarbonization of the chemical industry by producing low-carbon chemicals and e-fuels.

The JVC will also provide integration services to other SMR (Small Modular Reactor) and AMR technology providers who are not competing with

newcleo. This business model will serve the industrialization of the energy transition for any customer potentially interested in implementing power plants based on Generation IV nuclear technologies.

TECNIMONT (Integrated E&C Solutions) will be granted a preferred partner status for the delivery of projects, thanks to its state-of-the-art modularization approach to optimize construction and planning methodology, reducing time and costs.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of

February 2025.

Alessandro Bernini ,

CEO of MAIRE , commented: "This collaboration is a clear representation of our ability to offer

a

complete

range of services

for energy transition combining our innovative vision on sustainable technology solutions with our traditional competences in integrated engineering solutions. Today we set a further milestone in our progressive path to implement carbon-neutral chemistry models based on safe, reliable and competitive energy supply."

