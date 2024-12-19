PAR Pays It Forward, Donates To The National Alliance On Mental Illness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the season of giving, PAR, Inc. is giving back in a major way. The leading publisher of psychological assessment tools has announced the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as the recipient of its eleventh annual Pay It Forward campaign, a program where they donate to a charitable organization on behalf of their customers. NAMI, the nation's largest grassroots mental organization, is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

"We began our Pay It Forward campaign many years ago to honor the important work our customers do every day. While we provide our customers with insights and information to assist clients and patients throughout the year, this allows us to support them in a different way," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "As a company, we feel so fortunate to be able to pay it forward on behalf of our customers."

PAR surveyed their customers-most of whom are involved in psychological assessment, educational assessment, or mental health work-and asked them to select a charitable organization they felt was most deserving of a donation on their behalf. This year, PAR's customers selected NAMI as the organization to receive the $5,000 donation.

"NAMI is dedicated to raising awareness and providing support and education on the topic of mental health. This is vitally important work and aligns with the work we do at PAR," said Greco. "We are honored to be able to contribute toward that purpose."

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc . To learn more about NAMI, visit nami .

About PAR: Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessments, dedicated to creating innovative, reliable, and accessible tools that support mental health and self-discovery. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, PAR offers an extensive range of assessments for clinicians, educators, researchers, and individuals seeking personal development.

