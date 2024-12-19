RUBIS: Rubis Appoints Jean-Christian Bergeron CEO Of Its Energy Distribution Division, Rubis Énergie

RUBIS APPOINTS JEAN-CHRISTIAN BERGERON CEO OF ITS DISTRIBUTION DIVISION, RUBIS ÉNERGIE

Rubis announces the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron as Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie, the Energy Distribution division of the Group, effective 1 January 2025. Jean-Christian Bergeron succeeds Christian Cochet, who has worked for 30 years on the development and success of Rubis Énergie.

Jean-Christian Bergeron joined the Group in 2019 as Managing Director of the East Africa subsidiaries, based in Kenya. There, he led and implemented Rubis Énergie's strategy, contributing to the Group's expansion in this key region.

In his new role, Jean-Christian Bergeron's main mission will be to accelerate Rubis Énergie's growth ambitions by identifying new market opportunities and capitalising on his expertise in the development of the retail network.

On this occasion, the Management Board of Rubis declared: 'We would like to warmly thank Christian Cochet who, for more than 30 years, has been able to anticipate the major market trends and to drive and implement the development of Rubis Énergie wherever the Group is present. Together with his teams, he is the driving force behind the tremendous growth we have seen in Africa and the Caribbean. His successor, Jean-Christian Bergeron, will continue and accelerate the growth of our Energy Distribution division. His leadership over more than five years has helped us share a strategic vision and implement operational solutions tailored to each of our customers.'

Jean-Christian Bergeron has 34 years' experience in the oil industry. He spent 28 years with TotalEnergies, where he held a number of positions in France and abroad. He held several strategic positions, in particular as Retail Director of the Marketing and Service branch, and as part of M&A operations in Africa and Saudi Arabia. He has also held senior operational management positions in France, Pakistan and Cameroon, and was Chief Operating Officer for Central and East Africa.

Jean-Christian Bergeron joins the Rubis Group in 2019 as Managing Director for East Africa, where he supervised Rubis Énergie subsidiaries in seven countries: Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.



