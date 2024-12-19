Richa Ghosh Slams Joint-Fastest Fifty In Women’S T20is Against West Indies

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) By smashing an 18-ball half-century in the series decider against the West Indies, India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh equalled the record for joint-fastest fifty in the history of women's T20Is. It is also the quickest fifty scored by an Indian women's batter in the shortest format.

At the DY Patil Sports Academy, Richa brought out fireworks to enthrall more than 47,204 fans by smashing three fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 21-ball 54. Her blazing knock, coupled with captain Smriti Mandhana's 77 powered India to 217/4, which is now their highest total ever in women's T20Is.

It has easily eclipsed India's previous best T20I total of 201/5, which came against the UAE at the Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, in July this year. Richa came out to bat after Smriti fell for 77, her third straight fifty of the series and 30th half-century overall in T20Is, which took her past Suzie Bates' record of 29 fifties in the format.

Richa was immediately off the blocks by lofting her first ball for a six off Deandra Dottin and ended the over by slicing her through backward point for four more, before flicking Aaliyah Alleyne for a boundary.

From there, Richa was severe on Deandra, Aaliyah, and Hayley Matthews, before flicking Aaliyah for a six over deep mid-wicket to get a sensational half-century in just 18 balls, equalling the record for fastest T20I half-century alongside New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield.

Though Richa's carnage, coming at a strike-rate of 257.14, ended a ball before India's innings got over, she ensured India had a strong finish to end up at 217/4 and invite West Indies to break their own record for the highest chase in women's T20Is.