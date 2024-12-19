Roadzen’S Drivebuddyai Partners With Bosch To Advance AI-Driven Road Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership expands global opportunity for Roadzen's AI-powered ADAS and DMS for Fleets and OEMs

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it's AI- powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) platform, drivebuddyAI, has entered into a partnership with Bosch, one of the world's largest suppliers of automotive components and industrial products. This collaboration integrates Roadzen's drivebuddyAI platform with Bosch's automotive expertise, significantly expanding the global reach of Roadzen's ADAS and driver monitoring system (DMS) platforms. Rollout within Bosch's mobility solutions offerings has been launched with first orders already in process.

Bosch is a privately held prominent German, multinational engineering and technology company. The company operates four main business sectors, the largest of which is mobility solutions which focuses on automotive components and systems. Roadzen's drivebuddyAI will be integrated into Bosch's mobility solutions segment through its Logistics Operating System (L.OS) platform for commercial vehicles. L.OS is an innovative logistics software solutions designed to optimize and streamline supply chain operations.

Roadzen's drivebuddyAI ADAS is an AI powered product operating two-way cameras and 360 degree vision cameras to provide complete blind spot detection and payload surveillance for trucking fleets. Offered via edge computing drivebuddyAI captures every movement of the driver from the inside cabin and road-side view, providing an assessment of various risks that might arise while driving and proactively advising the driver of any predictable risk.

“The global vehicle industry is rapidly advancing toward the worldwide adoption of ADAS and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to improve driver safety,” said Rohan Malhotra, Roadzen's founder and CEO.“Virtually, a Bosch component is in every vehicle built today. Partnering with Bosch offers Roadzen unparalleled global exposure, which should rapidly accelerate our worldwide marketing effort.”

Nisarg Pandya, CEO of drivebuddyAI, added,“This engagement follows a year of strenuous testing and pilot projects, during which we competed with a number of global technology companies. We are delighted that Bosch has chosen drivebuddyAI as a preferred product to be integrated into their L.OS platform.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 360 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France.

To learn more, please visit .

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 71.6 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

