Carbicrete Increases Canadian Production Of Cement-Free Concrete

Additional equipment has been installed at Patio Drummond to manufacture more decarbonized concrete products.



MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that the installation of new equipment at a in Drummondville Quebec, operated by hardscape Patio Drummond, has been completed. This will enable Patio Drummond to increase production of CarbiCrete products.

Patio Drummond's CarbiFlo grid pavers. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

CarbiCrete's patented technology enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding cement-related emissions by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

A recently published Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) shows that concrete blocks made with CarbiCrete technology have a carbon footprint that is 20 times lower than the industry average.

On December 12, CarbiCrete announced a new carbon financing collaboration with Meta that will enable both this expansion as well as the installation of CarbiCrete equipment at Canal Block , a block-maker in Port Colborne, Ontario.

"This increased production capacity represents another significant step in our ability to meet the growing demand for low-carbon concrete products," says Jacob Homiller. "It enables our long-standing production partner, Patio Drummond, to expand its portfolio of CarbiCrete products and to manufacture more concrete that will help decarbonize the built environment."

"We are thrilled to be able to bring more CarbiCrete products to the market," says Philippe Girardin, co-owner of Patio Drummond. "This additional capacity will help Patio Drummond set the standard for sustainable construction in Quebec and Canada. We're proud to be working with CarbiCrete and look further to even further expansion at facility in the future."



The first structure to be constructed using CarbiCrete blocks produced at

Patio Drummond

is a low-carbon building at Aecon's Innovation and Training Centre in Holland Landing, Ontario, inaugurated on December 6 .

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete

About Patio Drummond

Patio Drummond is a leading manufacturer of concrete products for landscaping, urban furniture, precast concrete and agricultural products. Its team of more than 120 people serves a clientele of renovation centres, general contractors, landscaping professionals, municipalities and government ministries in Quebec, Ontario and the United States. Patiodrummond

