Prairiecare Celebrates 100,000Th Patient Milestone Along With Expansion Of Capacity And Services

PrairieCare now accepting patients with co-occurring mental and substance use issues.

BROOKLYN PARK,

Minn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrairieCare , a leader in specialized, evidence-based psychiatric services for people of all ages, is celebrating its 100,000th patient since opening its hospital in 2011, and a successful 2024 in which nearly 20,000 patients were provided much needed mental health within nine locations. From support during pregnancy and postpartum, to addressing children, teen, and young adult mental health issues-and now serving adults up to age 35-PrairieCare's comprehensive services and compassionate teams have delivered unparalleled results, impacting countless families across the state.

Earlier this year, PrairieCare raised the maximum age of its Brooklyn Park inpatient hospital offerings from 28 to 35 years old to address the growing numbers of struggling young adults. According to research, a significant portion of people in their late 20s and early 30s experience mental health issues, with studies showing that the prevalence of these disorders is particularly high in this age group due to factors like career pressure, relationship challenges, and life transitions. PrairieCare also expanded capacity at its Maple Grove residential treatment center to 20 beds for teens ages 12-18. Mental Health America reports that 64% of Minnesota youth with major depression-equal to 70,000 adolescents-do not have access to mental healthcare, therefore expanding access to care is essential.

Another key expansion is PrairieCare's new inpatient treatment offering for individuals with co-occurring substance use disorders . Expert staff within the inpatient hospital and outpatient treatment programs provide compassionate care for patients 35 and younger who are no longer physically addicted to substances but continue to struggle with the mental health impact of a substance use disorder. Minnesota data suggests nearly two in five young adults experience serious mental health challenges, with almost a third also struggling with substance use disorders.

"As mental health and substance use disorders continue to rise, it is crucial that we expand access to comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to meet the growing needs of our communities," said PrairieCare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Wall. "We are pleased to have served over 100,000 individuals to-date, and our expansion of services and added capacity will help us further our mission of providing results-driven, clinically integrated behavioral healthcare to individuals and families, creating hope, sustainable healing, and resiliency."

PrairieCare's services and programs throughout Minnesota include neuropsychological and psychological evaluation, psychiatry and medication management, psychotherapy including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), group therapy, marriage and family therapy, and a variety of specialty therapies including art therapy, recreational therapy, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) . PrairieCare also offers free mental health screenings for anyone who may be struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, or other mental health issues.

Visit Prairie-Care to learn more about treatment programs , schedule a free assessment , or view career opportunities .

About PrairieCare

PrairieCare, a division of Newport Healthcare , is an innovative psychiatric health system that offers services for all ages, including free mental health screenings, clinic services, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospital programs (PHP), residential services, and an inpatient psychiatric hospital. PrairieCare is based in Minnesota, with nine locations across the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato and Rochester. For more information about services offered, visit prairie-care.

