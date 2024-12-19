Elevate Cyber Defense Skills With Comptia Pentest+ Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Updated exam validates abilities to identify, mitigate and report weaknesses before they can be exploited

Cybersecurity professionals looking to enhance their penetration testing expertise can validate their skills with the newly updated CompTIA PenTest+ certification. The certification prepares professionals for success in intermediate-level cybersecurity roles, positioning them as competitive candidates in a growing job market.

Developed by the global leader in IT certifications and training, CompTIA PenTest+ is the only penetration testing certification in the market that covers artificial intelligence (AI), hands-on inventory, scanning and analysis, attacks, and lateral movement, as well as planning, scoping, and vulnerability management.

"Information security threats are rising and getting more sophisticated due to AI, leaving organizations increasingly concerned over the lack of adequately trained IT security staff," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "That's why a growing number of organizations are investing in training and certifications for their cybersecurity staffs."

According to CompTIA's "State of Cybersecurity 2025" report, 56% of firms plan to invest in training for their cybersecurity workforce and 42% intend to offer cybersecurity certifications to establish core concepts and extend skillsets into emerging focus areas.

"Penetration testing is among the most impactful steps a company can take to strengthen its cybersecurity readiness," Reilly said. "It increases their ability to fight the growing landscape of cyber threats, attacks and vulnerabilities, and contributes to ensuring regulatory compliance."

Cybersecurity professionals who become CompTIA PenTest+ certified have validated their knowledge and skills in penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, mitigation, reporting and other responsibilities that proactively protect cybersecurity resources.

Diverse subject matter experts representing a broad cross-section of employers and industries, including finance, government, healthcare, insurance and technology, contributed to the development of the new exam. The exam includes performance-based and knowledge-based questions to ensure all stages of penetration testing are mastered for all attack surfaces, including the cloud, web apps, APIs, IoT, on premise and hybrid network environments.

A comprehensive suite of CertMaster learning resources that emphasize hands-on learning of the job tasks necessary to be successful in a penetration tester job role will accompany the release of the updated CompTIA PenTest+ exam. Available in early 2025, the CertMaster product suite will offer instructional content, videos, performance-based questions, skills assessments, simulated labs, and more to learn concepts and build pentesting skills.

Among the newest features is access to a hackable web site that provides live targets and vulnerabilities for students to identify and mitigate real-world threats, including misconfigured directory service, customer and commerce databases, shopping carts, and much more. CompTIA created a collection of PenTest+ virtual machine live labs around the hackable web site to provide real on-the-job pentesting skills.

