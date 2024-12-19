Turkish Pres.: Innovative Solutions Needed To Tackle Current Crises

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that innovative solutions were needed to tackle crises especially ones with and economic connotations.

Delivering a speech to the 11th summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, held in the New Administrative Capital, Egypt, Erdogan indicated that the crises around the world required from the D-8 group to together and adapt via comprehensive stratgies to overcome adversities.

The key for economic growth is supporting the youth and business pioneering, he added, saying that member states had the demographic majority of youth whose talents were much-needed.

He stressed the need to support small-to-medium size enterprises, noting that comprehensive infrastructure depending on AI and modern technologies were extra important for economic progress and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Erdogan commended the role of Egypt in supporting programs for the youth, affirming that exchanging expertize amongst D-8 members would achieve the overall goals and joint welfare.

Similarly the President of Iran and Indonesia, Masoud Pezeshkian and Joko Widodo respectively, delivered their speeches to the event, calling for more cooperation amongst D-8 members and addressing regional and international challenges including the Israeli occupation's brutal campaign against Lebanon, the Palestinian territories namely the Gaza Strip, in addition to Syria and Yemen.

Earlier on, President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi opened the D-8 Summit with the participation of several leaders.

The Summit tackles cooperation amongst members states in addition to importance regional and international happenings.

The D-8 was created in 1997 as an entity for economic and social cooperation and gathers Egypt, Turkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. (end)

aff













MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109012341