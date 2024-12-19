USD73 million Ukrainian soccer player fails doping examination

(MENAFN) Ukrainian star Mikhail Mudryk, currently playing for Chelsea FC, has reportedly tested positive for the banned substance mildronate after a doping control test following his November Nations League duty. Mildronate, an anti-ischemia used to treat heart conditions, is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) for its potential to enhance endurance and recovery.



Chelsea confirmed the issue after being contacted by the English Football Association (FA) regarding the "adverse finding." The club stated that Mudryk has denied knowingly using any banned substances and is committed to cooperating with the authorities to clarify the situation.



Mudryk, who has been absent from Chelsea's last five Premier League matches due to illness, expressed shock over the results. He insisted on Instagram that he had never knowingly violated any rules and is working to resolve the matter. Chelsea is currently investigating the findings, while Mudryk awaits the results of a second urine test.



If the second sample also tests positive, the 23-year-old could face up to a four-year suspension, potentially jeopardizing his place in Ukraine’s 2026 World Cup team. Mudryk’s €70 million transfer to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 was one of the club’s highest-ever fees.

