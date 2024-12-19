(MENAFN) President Vladimir stated on Wednesday at the Russia Calling! investment forum that Western companies are offered a more favorable business environment in Russia than Russian businesses often experience in the West. He emphasized that German businesses, in particular, continue to benefit from good operating conditions in Russia. Putin remarked, "Everything from the East is better than from the West," highlighting the positive conditions created for the German economy in Russia.



He also noted that Russia has always maintained strong relations with Germany and remains open to business opportunities despite recent challenges. Putin criticized Western countries, particularly since 2022 when the conflict with Ukraine escalated into armed confrontation, for being "unreliable partners." He pointed out that many long-established business ties and supply chains were disrupted or destroyed due to the actions of certain countries and their ruling elites.

