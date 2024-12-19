Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Mumbai Police Shares Guidelines To Beat The Traffic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai traffic issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, in view of Diljit Dosanjh's performance in the 'City of Dreams.' After touring across 10 Indian cities, the Dil-Luminati tour is all set to make its 11th stop in Mumbai.



The Punjabi superstar will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 19, following his last gig in Chandigarh.

According to the Zomato website, the gates to the venue will open at 5:00 p.m. Those planning to attend must note that parking is unavailable at the venue, and public is advisable, reported Mid-Day.

Mumbai concert venue : Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi.

The nearest local train stations that commuters can take are Mahalaxmi on the western line and Byculla on the central line. Meanwhile, Jacob Circle is the nearest monorail station, Mid-day reported.

Mumbai traffic police in a post on X said,“In view of the public event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the evening, there will be traffic congestion on the sea link towards the Mahalaxmi race course . Commuters are advised to plan their journey well in advance.”

The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert , which went live on November 22, were sold out within minutes.

There were four categories of tickets, according to the website, which were priced as follows:



Silver – ₹4,999

Gold – ₹11,999

HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit – ₹21,999 Lounge – ₹60,000

Diljit Dosanjh will be covering 12 cities as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour - India. He began the India tour with Delhi on October 26, followed by Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and now Mumbai .

After the Mumbai concert, Diljit Dosanjh will make crowds cheer in the grand finale, which will be held in Assam's Guwahati on December 29 between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Guwahati venue: Service Road, Nalapara, Lalmati, NH 27, Sarusajai