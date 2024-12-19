Astrazeneca Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AstraZeneca Plc 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AstraZeneca Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovery, production and commercialization of a range of prescription drugs. It develops products related to therapy areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, cancer, autoimmune, infection, and neurological diseases. The company's product portfolio includes biologics, prescription pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. AstraZeneca sells its products through wholly-owned local marketing companies, distributors, and local representative offices. The company markets its products to primary care and specialty care physicians. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia.

Reasons to Buy



Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

