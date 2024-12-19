5 Militants Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Jammu, Kashmir Encounter
12/19/2024
NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Indian army said on Thursday that five militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chinar Corps of Indian Army said in its official X account that Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence input, regarding presence of militants at Kader in Kulgam district of the state, adding that the militants opened heavy fire at the Indian troops.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
