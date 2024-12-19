(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Global Humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Give Keynote Address at United Nations World Meditation Day, Followed by Live Global Meditation





Millions to join“World Meditates with Gurudev” on December 21, 9:30 AM EST / 2:30 GMT / 10:30 PM SGT Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) Singapore to host a series of special programmes for collective meditation in celebration of World Meditation Day

With the UN General Assembly (UNGA) declaring December 21 as the World Meditation Day , renowned mental wellbeing expert and global peace ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will guide a live World Meditation on Saturday, December 21. This historic event establishes an annual global celebration of meditation, recognising its transformative benefits for mental and physical health, as well as its power to foster peace and unity.







The commemorative event at the United Nations will feature a keynote address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This momentous occasion, themed“ Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony ,” would mark the First World Meditation Day.

“The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward," said Gurudev. "Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers a solution to modern challenges.” He added.

Key Highlights:



Keynote Address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the United Nations: Renowned for his pioneering efforts in stress relief and conflict resolution, Gurudev will address global dignitaries, including senior UN leaders, diplomats, and international representatives, underscoring meditation's critical role in fostering peace and unity.

Global Livestream Event: On December 21, Gurudev will host a worldwide livestream, uniting millions in meditation to mark the Winter Solstice-an auspicious time for reflection and renewal.



What: “World Meditates with Gurudev”



When: Sat, December 21, 2024 at 9:30am EST / 2:30pm GMT / 10:30pm SGT Where: aolf/world-meditation-day

Why World Meditation Day Matters

The unanimous adoption of World Meditation Day by the UN General Assembly is a bold acknowledgment of meditation's capacity to address the challenges of modern life-from rising stress and violence to the erosion of trust and connection in society. Gurudev, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading the benefits of meditation across 180 countries, believes it is the most effective tool to cultivate mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

From geopolitical conflicts to personal crises, the practice of meditation offers a universal solution that transcends boundaries of nationality, culture, and belief. By integrating inner peace with outer action, meditation becomes a cornerstone for global peace-building efforts.

Singapore Events:

The milestone event comes as the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) continues its impactful work in mental wellbeing and community engagement. Recently, Art of Living Singapore achieved a Singapore National Record for the largest mass yogic breathing exercise at the SafePod Recharge event and has been a key partner in Queenstown's Safe Pod Recharge initiative, promoting holistic community wellbeing. The Foundation's decades of evidence-based mental health programmes, including the renowned Sudarshan Kriya technique, have touched over 500 million lives worldwide, reaffirming its commitment to fostering peace and well-being globally.

In honour of the historic UN World Meditation Day event, Art of Living Singapore is hosting a series of special programmes to unite communities in collective meditation and celebration.

On Thursday, 19th December, meditation enthusiasts can visit the Art of Living Centre at 433 Race Course Road, Singapore 218679, for an evening of heartwarming music, meditation, and vibrant community spirit. The programme begins with Satsang at 7:00 PM, followed by Meditation at 7:40 PM.

On Saturday, 21st December, there are two exciting events to participate in.



An on-site meditation session at the Art of Living Centre at 4:00 PM or 5:00 PM; registration can be done at

Meditation enthusiasts can be part of a global audience as the Art of Living community comes together to meditate live with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the United Nations Headquarters. Registration can be done here:









About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev is a keynote speaker at global forums including United Nations, UNESCO and World Economic Forum.

At the European Parliament Think Tank conference in June 2023, he emphasised the urgency for governments to address global mental health issues,“Mental health is one of the greatest challenges the world is facing today. Whether it is in developing or developed countries, in war or peace zones, it is an issue that affects the entire world”. Referencing the World Health Organisation's World Health Report 2022 findings of“one in every three individuals in the world suffering from anxiety and depression”, he highlighted mental health and loneliness as the“silent epidemics”.

Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programmes for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programmes and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 57 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-seven universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programmes are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programmes and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

