Cummins Defends Chief Selector Bailey Amid Criticism From Lehmann

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has come to the defence of chief selector George Bailey following pointed criticism from former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, who accused him of being too close to the Test side to make the tough calls.

The underwhelming performances of Australia's top order have drawn sharp criticism, with Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Marnus Labuschagne averaging a combined 14.40, the lowest figure for Australia's top three in a home Test summer since 1887/88. Nathan McSweeney, in particular, finds himself under the microscope.

Lehmann took aim at Bailey on Tuesday as the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series headed for a rain-soaked draw, raising doubts about the former Australian international's close relationship with the team. "In my opinion, he's too close to the team. I would like him sitting up watching in a selectors' box somewhere and be able to make his own decisions. Lehmann had said on ABC Sport.

Cummins, however, was quick to defend Bailey and rejected any suggestion that impacted his decision to make the tough calls.

"I don't know how that (criticism) can be true. There is so much more to picking a side than just looking at the internet. The most important thing is you do stay objective, and I think the selection panel are amazing at that," Cummins was quoted by 7News.

“They've made some really bold calls over the past couple of years in all formats. Probably bolder than I have seen other selectors make in previous years. They've never shied away from a tough decision. What George brings to the role is amazing, and I think you'd hear that not just from the guys on the side, but also from state players as well," he added.

Despite Cummins' endorsement, Bailey is likely to face mounting scrutiny if significant changes aren't made to the Australian squad for the fourth Test in Melbourne.