Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 45 Russian Drones Overnight

As of 08:30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 45 enemy drones used by the Russian to attack Ukraine on the night of December 19, and another 40 disappeared from radars.

This information was provided by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of December 19, 2024 (from 20:00 on December 18), the enemy struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Crimea and Rostov region, an Kh-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of Kursk region and 85 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the districts of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel - Russia,” the post reads.

The anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces successfully repelled the air attack.

As of 08:30, 45 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed as downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, 40 enemy imitator drones were locationally lost (without negative consequences).

Private and apartment buildings and municipal property in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were damaged by a missile strike. There were no casualties or injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defence Forces shot down 18 Russian drones in the Sumy and Cherkasy regions on the night of December 19.

Photo: General Staff