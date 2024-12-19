Zika Virus Testing Market Size, Share & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Zika virus testing involves diagnostic procedures used to detect the presence of the Zika virus in individuals. These tests are crucial for identifying infections, particularly in regions where Zika outbreaks occur or in individuals at risk, such as pregnant women. Diagnostic methods include molecular tests like RT-PCR, which detect RNA with high accuracy, and serological tests that identify antibodies in the blood, indicating past or current infections.

Emerging technologies, such as rapid diagnostic tests and multiplex panels, allow for quicker, on-site detection and can differentiate Zika from other mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya. Accurate testing plays a vital role in managing outbreaks, preventing complications, and monitoring public health trends.

Increasing Zika outbreaks in endemic regions drive the global market

The increasing prevalence of Zika outbreaks in endemic regions, including Latin America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa, continues to drive the demand for reliable diagnostic solutions. Early detection is essential for curbing the spread of the virus and managing outbreaks effectively, leading public health agencies to prioritize advanced testing tools.

For example, in July 2023, Brazil enhanced its Zika testing infrastructure following a surge in cases, highlighting the urgency for accessible and rapid diagnostic solutions. This emphasis on early and accurate detection plays a critical role in safeguarding vulnerable populations and improving outbreak management in high-risk areas.

Integration of testing with surveillance programs creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of Zika virus testing into broader vector-borne disease surveillance programs offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen public health responses. By combining testing with surveillance, health authorities can detect and monitor Zika outbreaks early, enabling the swift implementation of control measures and interventions.

In October 2023, Brazil incorporated Zika testing into its national dengue surveillance program to improve tracking of co-circulating diseases. This integrated approach optimizes resource allocation and enhances healthcare systems' ability to address emerging threats, significantly improving disease control efforts in regions at high risk of Zika virus transmission.

North America dominates the global market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and strong public health initiatives. The region's high healthcare standards enable quick adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies like molecular testing, ensuring rapid and accurate detection.

Moreover, North America's robust response to past outbreaks, including the 2016 Zika virus epidemic, has driven the demand for efficient testing solutions, further strengthening its market leadership. Public health organizations and government funding also contribute to the growth of testing capabilities in the region.



The global Zika virus testing marke size was valued at

USD 240.37 million in 2024

and is projected to grow from

USD 257.24 million in 2025

to

USD 392.21 million by 2033 , exhibiting a

CAGR of 5.41%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on test type, the global market is segmented into molecular tests and serological tests.

The molecular test segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into hospitals/clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

The diagnostic laboratory segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global zika virus testing market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen N.V., Abbott, PerkinElmer, Inc., Cepheid (a Danaher company), Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenBody Inc., Grifols, S.A., ELITechGroup, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Pawan Singh, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, received an additional $149,000 grant to expand his research into Zika virus-induced glaucoma. His NIH-funded study focuses on understanding how the Zika virus causes glaucoma in babies born to infected mothers, aiming to test potential treatments. The team is examining Zika infection in pregnant and neonatal mice and researching new ways to fight the virus, including testing two FDA-approved medications to reduce infection.

By Test TypeMolecular TestSerological TestBy End-UserHospitals/ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoryOthers