Deadlock Persists In Kohat Grand Peace Jirga Over Kurram Conflict
12/19/2024 1:08:54 AM
The Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, which was aimed at addressing the ongoing unrest in Kurram District, has failed to reach a consensus, so the central Parachinar Highway and all routes have been closed for the past 72 days.
According to KP Information Adviser Barrister Saif, disagreements persist regarding the surrender of heavy weaponry:
"Some individuals have reservations about surrendering arms. The road will not be reopened until the weapons are handed over. The Grand Jirga has been given a two-day extension to resolve the matter."
Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali, addressing concerns about a humanitarian crisis, dismissed reports of 29 child fatalities due to a lack of medicine:
"These reports are inaccurate. Additional shipments of medicines are set to reach Kurram shortly."
The deadlock hinders movement and essential supplies, exacerbating the region's challenges amidst the prolonged crisis.
