Deadlock Persists In Kohat Grand Peace Jirga Over Kurram Conflict

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, which was aimed at addressing the ongoing unrest in Kurram District, has failed to reach a consensus, so the central Parachinar Highway and all routes have been closed for the past 72 days.

According to KP Information Adviser Barrister Saif, disagreements persist regarding the surrender of heavy weaponry:

"Some individuals have reservations about surrendering arms. The road will not be reopened until the weapons are handed over. The Grand Jirga has been given a two-day extension to resolve the matter."

Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali, addressing concerns about a humanitarian crisis, dismissed reports of 29 child fatalities due to a lack of medicine:

"These reports are inaccurate. Additional shipments of medicines are set to reach Kurram shortly."

The deadlock hinders movement and essential supplies, exacerbating the region's challenges amidst the prolonged crisis.