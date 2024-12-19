Tom Holland Lists Perks Of Working With Girlfriend Zendaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 19 (IANS) star Tom Holland has said that working with his girlfriend Zendaya has its own perks.

The appeared on a Christmas-themed episode of the 'Dish' podcast and was asked what it's like acting opposite his longtime girlfriend Zendaya, reports 'Variety'.

The two have starred in three 'Spider-Man' movies and will spend much of 2025 on sets together as the stars of a fourth 'Spider-Man' movie and of Christopher Nolan's mysterious new film.

When asked about being Zendaya's co-star, he quipped,“Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?”.

“Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me”, he added on a more serious note.“It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later".

As per 'Variety', Zendaya previously raved to Vanity Fair about working with Holland and said it's not weird to be scene partners together.

“It's actually strangely comfortable”, Zendaya said.“It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him. He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read".

Holland and Zendaya will be starring opposite Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and more in Nolan's new movie, which is set to open in theaters on July 17, 2026 from Universal Pictures.

Holland told the 'Dish' hosts that he still hasn't seen the script for the movie.

“It's very hush-hush”, Tom said.“He loosely pitched what it is. When he's ready, he'll announce what it is.”

The actor previously told 'Good Morning America' that Nolan offering him a part“was the phone call of a lifetime”. He added,“It was reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago. It's an amazing thing for me. I'm super proud and I'm really, really excited".