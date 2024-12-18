Diljit's 'Sukoon' In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Punjabi and global celebrity Diljit Dosanjh, amid his Dil-Luminati tour, has been enjoying the serene beauty of Kashmir. Sharing moments of peace, he has posted videos from Srinagar, showing its spiritual ambiance with soulful Sufi tracks playing in the background. Dosanjh also embraced Kashmir's unique charm on a Shikara ride, savoring kehwa offered by a local vendor. This has won hearts not just in Kashmir but also in the rest of the country, wowing also millions of his fans.



The portrayal of Kashmir in the videos is not essentially touristy but will certainly play a role in bringing more tourists to Kashmir. Not that Kashmir has been short of tourists in recent years but Dosanjh's promotion of the beauty of the Valley is certain to draw tourists from far and wide. The return of Bollywood to the valley in recent years, spurred by the Competitive Film Policy, has created a vibrant film ecosystem, drawing prominent filmmakers to the Valley. Their projects showcase Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and contribute to a growing film tourism trend.



Over the last four years, tourism in the Valley has thrived. Every year, upwards of one crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir, which has given a leg up to UT's economy. December, despite being the coldest month, attracts a large number of tourists. Snowfall is the biggest draw with holiday makers from the mainland India, for most of whom it is a novelty. This year, the UT government has planned New Year celebrations at four destinations including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Srinagar, which will be an added attraction for tourists. The ski resort of Gulmarg and other scenic destinations typically experience a surge of tourists during Christmas and New Year, as visitors from across the country gather at these picturesque locations to celebrate the festive season.



The connecting of Srinagar with Delhi through train will give a further leg up to tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy. The scenic rail route, passing through Chenab Valley, Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers, otherwise held back by the high-priced air tickets. That said, we have to ensure that the growing tourist arrivals do not strain the pristine yet fragile nature of the Valley, a glimpse of which Dosanjh has shown in his social media videos.

Responsible tourism is the only way forward to protect Kashmir's beauty while reaping the benefits of enhanced tourism resulting from increased connectivity.

