Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/18/2024 - 12:20 PM EST - Probe : Has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Leopard Lake Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in the Stella Property. The Property is strategically located to the east of the Company's Novador Development Project, between Probe's Croinor and Megiscane properties, lying approximately nine kilometres northeast of the former Croinor Mine. Probe Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.68.

