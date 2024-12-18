عربي


Seoul Sanctions Entities Aiding Russia-North Korea Cooperation

12/18/2024 3:11:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea has imposed unilateral sanctions on 11 individuals and 15 organizations involved in "illegal military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea, Azernews reports.

"The government is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals and 15 organizations involved in illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as well as in securing financing and materials for North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. This violates several UN Security Council resolutions," said the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions will take effect at midnight on December 19. All financial and currency transactions with the sanctioned entities will require prior authorization from the Financial Services Commission or the Bank of Korea. Violators of the sanctions will be held accountable under current legislation.

This move comes amid growing international concerns about the deepening ties between Russia and North Korea, particularly regarding military and nuclear developments. South Korea's decision highlights its commitment to enforcing international sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's weapons programs and preventing further violations of UN resolutions.

