Seoul Sanctions Entities Aiding Russia-North Korea Cooperation
12/18/2024 3:11:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korea has imposed unilateral sanctions on 11 individuals
and 15 organizations involved in "illegal military cooperation"
between Russia and North Korea, Azernews
reports.
"The government is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals and 15
organizations involved in illegal military cooperation between
Russia and North Korea, as well as in securing financing and
materials for North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. This
violates several UN Security Council resolutions," said the South
Korean Foreign Ministry.
The sanctions will take effect at midnight on December 19. All
financial and currency transactions with the sanctioned entities
will require prior authorization from the Financial Services
Commission or the Bank of Korea. Violators of the sanctions will be
held accountable under current legislation.
This move comes amid growing international concerns about the
deepening ties between Russia and North Korea, particularly
regarding military and nuclear developments. South Korea's decision
highlights its commitment to enforcing international sanctions
aimed at curbing North Korea's weapons programs and preventing
further violations of UN resolutions.
