Palestinian Man Dies From Israeli Gunshot Wounds In Nablus
12/18/2024 3:03:13 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man from the West bank village of Qusra, south of Nablus, died of critical wounds he sustained yesterday after being shot by Israeli forces during a military raid into the town, said medical sources.
Hassan, a 47-year-old man identified as Katsun (Subhi) Sa'il Rebhi Hassan, was critically injured by live gunfire in the chest while on the roof of his house during an Israeli military raid into the town on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported quoted the Ministry of Health.
Israeli forces stormed the town of Qusra yesterday, amid the heavy firing of live ammunition, sound bombs and tear gas, which led to the injury of Hassan by live gunfire.
Hassan was rushed to a hospital in Nablus, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds this evening. (end)
